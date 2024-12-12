Sheffield train assault: Man in his 60s assaulted after 'altercation' with group of teens
British Transport Police have appealed for witnesses to the attack.
They said that the victim had boarded a train from Sheffield to Cleethorpes on November 23, at around 10.30pm.
The force said he became involved in a ‘verbal altercation’ with a group of around 10 teenagers and was then assaulted.
“Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information which could help the investigation?” police asked.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter
Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, with the reference 800 of 23/11/23.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.