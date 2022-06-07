Matthew Ashmore, aged 39, of Furnace Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, punched the man after his victim had just left his home and the defendant put him in a headlock, banged him against railings and kicked him, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Stuart Bell told the hearing on June 1 that Ashmore had a perceived grievance against the complainant and when he saw him he followed him and attacked him in the street in Sheffield.

The judge, Recorder Dan Kolinsky QC, told Ashmore: “It was a prolonged and persistent assault. It was witnessed by members of the public including a 13-year-old girl.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Matthew James Ashmore, aged 39, of Furnace Lane, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 16 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack on a man in the street.

Mr Bell said Ashmore punched the man in the face, placed him in a headlock and struck his head against railings a couple of times before getting him on the ground and kicking him multiple times to the head and body.

Ashmore believed the man had committed an offence which the authorities have not pursued and which cannot be outlined for legal reasons.

Recorder Kolinsky told Ashmore: “The court has to proceed on the basis you are not entitled to take the law into your own hands and attack people.”

Ashmore, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident about 1.30pm, on August 30, 2021.

The complainant said: “This incident has terrified me and upset me. I am worried about living at this address. I may have to move to secure my safety. I am scared of being attacked again.”

Defence barrister James Baird said there had not been any difficulties between Ashmore and the complainant when they had previously come into contact but on this particular afternoon the defendant lost all control.

The court heard Ashmore who has struggled with drugs and alcohol is currently serving a custodial sentence for affray and possessing a bladed article and he was due to be released in two months’ time.