Thomas Evison, aged 32, of Woolley Wood Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, had been causing a disturbance at the complainant’s home before she took a swing at him but he over-reacted and struck her three times, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, told the hearing on July 16 Evison had knocked at the door of the complainant’s home and he was abusive towards her partner and set about him before he was forced out.

Mr Singh added that the complainant approached Evison and after a blow from her Evison struck her three times.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug has narrowly been spared from prison after he struck a woman three times.

Recorder Jeremy Barnett told Evison: “I accept the complainant was remonstrating with you and I think she had had enough and she may have taken a swing at you and you reacted - and it was self-defence that went too far and that is unacceptable.

“The fact she came at you did not give you carte blanche to act the way you did.”

Evison, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on October 25, 2020.

Tim Gaubert, defending, confirmed Evison has had a traumatic up-bringing and despite his previous convictions he has since kept out of trouble.

Recorder Barnett said: “I do think it was an instinctive reaction. Even if it can be said he was looking for trouble, I don’t think he was looking for this kind of trouble.”