Richard Littlewood, aged 42, of Morland Road, near Gleadless, Sheffield, went on the rampage at his terrified partner’s home after the couple had been arguing, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Tim Savage told the hearing on June 8 how Littlewood’s partner had insulted him before he broke a kitchen window and smashed up items in the kitchen and then went into her bedroom where he attacked her.

Littlewood struck his partner with a broken door panel and after she struck him back he grabbed her around the throat and repeatedly punched her to the face, according to Mr Savage.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug has been given a custodial term after he smashed-up his partner's home and attacked her.

The judge, Recorder Meghan Rhys said: “This was a persistent and unpleasant incident involving significant violence both towards the complainant and indeed towards her property.”

Mr Savage said Littlewood’s partner managed to get to a communal area where she was struck again with something but was able to run for help.

She stated she was scared for her life and she found Littlewood’s behaviour “completely petrifying”.

Mr Savage said the complainant’s home was left with numerous damaged items including doors, a dislodged cooker and a broken standing fire.

He added that the place had basically been “ransacked” and the complainant estimated that there had been about £2,500 of damage.

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said the couple’s relationship was characterised by alcohol and substance abuse and Littlewood has little recollection of the offences.

Littlewood, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and to common assault after the incident on December 11, 2021.

Recorder Rhys told Littlewood: “These offences are aggravated by your previous convictions, the fact you were subject to two different court orders at the time and the offences were committed in a domestic context and in the complainant’s own home.”

She sentenced Littlewood to 41 weeks of custody but because the defendant has been remanded in prison since December it was anticipated that he will be released.