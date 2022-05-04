Sheffield thug is jailed after he attacked former partner, her mum and brother

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 28 how Michael Goodison, aged 36, of Mansfield Drive, at Intake, Sheffield, committed the three assaults after he had been drinking alcohol and had turned up at the home of his ex-partner’s mother.

Melissa Morton, prosecuting, said Goodison was asked to leave and when his ex-partner’s brother stood in his way the defendant punched him in the face and head and as his ex’s mother threatened to call the police she was also punched in the face and head.

Goodison’s ex-partner was then punched to the right cheek during the incident on March 27, 2020, according to Ms Morton.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug who punched his ex-partner, her mother and her brother has been jailed.

Ms Morton said: “Police arrived. He asked for them to arrest him. He was intoxicated and staggering and slurring his words. He asked officers if someone could lock his vehicle.”

Goodison admitted to police he had driven to the address after he had consumed a drink and he was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including assaults against his former partner, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and to exceeding the drink-drive limit and he was also found to have breached a restraining order.

Emma Coverley, defending, said: “He accepts whatever his perception was of the situation that what he had done was wrong.”

Recorder Matthew Happold told Goodison: “When you were arrested it transpired you had attended in a vehicle and you were obviously drunk.”