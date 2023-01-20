A booze and drug-troubled thug who struck his neighbour and attempted to set his victim’s home on fire has been given a chance to sort out his alcohol and cannabis problems.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 18 how Michael Moss, aged 42, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, had been making threats outside a man’s shared accommodation before entering and hitting him on the arm and returning to the property and attempting to set it alight.

Judge Sarah Wright told Moss: “You started to shout threats outside his property. You entered into a room in the property and struck him and he disarmed you and you were injured and you returned and poured probably petrol and tried to light it but thankfully the liquid did not ignite.”

Moss, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to attempted arson by being reckless and to assault by beating after the incident on June 23, 2022.

Judge Wright said she had been concerned during a previous hearing in November that Moss needed help so she allowed for the consideration of a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

She acknowledged Moss has mental health issues and alcohol and cannabis dependency and that something needs to be put in place as an alternative to him being released from custody without the right support.

Judge Wright sentenced Moss to a 12-month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.