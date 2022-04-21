Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 19 how Kieren Goodman, aged 33, of West Street, Beighton, Sheffield, jumped out of a van and swung an electric cable and punched his victim on Blackstock Road, Sheffield, before throwing stones at him and chasing him with a spade.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said Goodman swung the cable at the complainant, punched him several times, threw stones and chased him with a spade and he later attacked him with a golf club as he was encircled by up to 20 teenage yobs.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Smith, told Goodman: “This was a prolonged, persistent assault and others got involved but I accept they weren’t encouraged by you initially.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Kieren Goodman, aged 33, of West Street, Beighton, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to 22 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to a Section 20 assault of inflicting grievous bodily harm following an assault on a man.

Mr Cox said the teenagers had pursued the complainant on nearby Ironside Close after the first incident and formed a circle around him and started to assault him before Goodman got out of his van again and started striking him with the golf club.

Goodman also dragged the complainant by his neck and asked the teenagers to shine a light as he took a photo of his victim to humiliate him, according to Mr Coxon.

The complainant suffered a broken lower leg bone, a broken finger, a wound to his head, a black eye, bruising and cuts.

He stated: “The incident has completely turned my life upside down. I had to give up my home out of fear because Kieren knows where I lived.”

The complainant added: “I did consider myself lucky because this could have been much worse. Kieren came at me with vengeance and pure anger in his eyes.”

Goodman, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm after the incident on August 11, 2020.

James Baird, defending, said Goodman accepts he cannot justify what he did but it had been a chance encounter when his relationship had collapsed and he had been living in his van, using cannabis and ruminating.

Recorder Smith recognised Goodman attacked the complainant during a chance encounter and he had not sought him out or encouraged others to become involved in what was a “revenge attack”.