Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The wheels of justice don’t always roll quickly - but one Sheffield thief was arrested, charged and sentenced in just one day.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keenan Goddard, aged 24, of Crookes, was arrested on suspicion of theft offences on Wednesday, April 23.

Over the course of a week - between April 16 to 23 - the thief went on a stealing spree that saw him target shops, a car and other premises, taking items worth around £750 altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This all came to an end when officers responded to a report of theft on April 23 that had been made roughly 30 minutes earlier. The officer found Goddard wearing the same clothing as described by witnesses to the theft.

Keenan Goddard, 24, of Crookes, will spend ten months behind bars after stealing items worth around £750. | South Yorkshire Police

The 24-year-old was interviewed on the day of his arrest, but provided no comment to all questions put to him.

He was charged with four counts of theft from a shop, two counts of burglary, one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of vehicle interference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goddard pleaded guilty to the charges at Sheffield Magistrates' Court within 24 hours - Thursday, April 24 - and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

PC Lily Richmond, of the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team, said: “Goddard deserves to spend time in jail for his repeat offending which has caused a nuisance to our community.

“He has shown no regard for the hard-working members of the public from whom he has stolen, or the businesses that he has targeted.

“I am very proud of the quick work of our officers who arrested him minutes after his last offence, and of the investigative work which linked him to other thefts through CCTV, and has ensured he serves a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no place for thieves in South Yorkshire and I hope that after he has served his time, Goddard puts his efforts into becoming a productive member of society.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.