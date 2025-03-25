A Sheffield teen is behind bars after he was found at a £120,000 cannabis farm during a police raid.

Detectives gathered information from local communities to ascertain the location of the drug hotspot on Claremont Street, Rotherham.

After breaking down the door while executing a warrant in December last year, officers found four rooms containing 117 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth up to £120,750.

In a bedroom upstairs was 19-year-old Aldo Hasani, who was quickly detained.

19-year-old Aldo Hasani has been sentenced to two years in a young offender institution. | South Yorkshire Police

Hasani, of Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on January 16 where he pleaded guilty to production of a controlled Class B drug.

At the same court last Thursday, he was sentenced to two years to be served in a young offender institution.

Police uncovered a cannabis factory | SYP

Detective Constable Henwood, from Soutgh Yorkshire Police’s ‘fortify’ team, said: "Drugs are linked to organised criminality, which brings havoc, violence and fear to our local communities. This is not acceptable.

"We are dedicated to gathering intelligence resulting is disruption of supply chains and wider criminality, and will ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions."

