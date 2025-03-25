Aldo Hasani: Sheffield teenager sentenced after police discover him at cannabis farm

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sheffield teen is behind bars after he was found at a £120,000 cannabis farm during a police raid.

Detectives gathered information from local communities to ascertain the location of the drug hotspot on Claremont Street, Rotherham.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aldo HasaniAldo Hasani
Aldo Hasani | Aldo Hasani

After breaking down the door while executing a warrant in December last year, officers found four rooms containing 117 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth up to £120,750.

In a bedroom upstairs was 19-year-old Aldo Hasani, who was quickly detained.

19-year-old Aldo Hasani has been sentenced to two years in a young offender institution.19-year-old Aldo Hasani has been sentenced to two years in a young offender institution.
19-year-old Aldo Hasani has been sentenced to two years in a young offender institution. | South Yorkshire Police

Hasani, of Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on January 16 where he pleaded guilty to production of a controlled Class B drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the same court last Thursday, he was sentenced to two years to be served in a young offender institution.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Police uncovered a cannabis factoryPolice uncovered a cannabis factory
Police uncovered a cannabis factory | SYP

Detective Constable Henwood, from Soutgh Yorkshire Police’s ‘fortify’ team, said: "Drugs are linked to organised criminality, which brings havoc, violence and fear to our local communities. This is not acceptable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are dedicated to gathering intelligence resulting is disruption of supply chains and wider criminality, and will ensure those involved are held accountable for their actions."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PoliceDrugsSheffieldRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice