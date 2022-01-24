Sheffield teenager Callom Taylor due in court today accused of attempted murder after stabbing

A teenager is due in court today accused of attempted murder over a stabbing in Sheffield last week.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:57 am

Callom Taylor, 19, of no fixed abode, is also charged with three assaults, one robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to a number of violent incidents in the Gleadless area of Sheffield, since November 9, 2021.

Taylor is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.