Sheffield teenager Callom Taylor appears in court charged with attempted murder over Gleadless incident
A teenager accused of attempted murder and several counts of assault has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest.
Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed abode, is also charged with three assaults, one robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The alleged offences – 10 in total – relate to a number of violent incidents in the Gleadless area since November 9, 2021.
The 19-year-old was arrested over the weekend.
Taylor appeared at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today to hear the charges.
The case has been sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Taylor will now make an appearance on the morning of January 26.
Taylor is yet to indicate guilty or not guilty pleas.
He was arrested after an incident around 6pm on January 19 where a man was stabbed in Blackstock Road.