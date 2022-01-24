Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed abode, is also charged with three assaults, one robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences – 10 in total – relate to a number of violent incidents in the Gleadless area since November 9, 2021.

A teenager has appeared at Sheffield Magistrate's Court charged with attempted murder and nine other violent offences.

The 19-year-old was arrested over the weekend.

Taylor appeared at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today to hear the charges.

The case has been sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Taylor will now make an appearance on the morning of January 26.

Taylor is yet to indicate guilty or not guilty pleas.