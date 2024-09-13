Sheffield teenager, 17, and man charged with modern slavery and drug supply offences

A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with offences relating to drugs and slavery in Sheffield.

Kai Bean, aged 20, of Tithe Barn Avenue in Woodhouse, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has also been charged with holding a person in slavery or servitude.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, four counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offences are all alleged to have been committed between December 2023 and July of this year.

They have both been remanded in custody and were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning, Friday, September 13.