Sheffield teen charged with criminal damage and assault after bricks thrown at house
A teenager has been charged after bricks were thrown at a property in Sheffield.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault and criminal damage after bricks were thrown at a property in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, assaulting the occupant in the process.
Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team attended the incident and arrested the teenager, who is set to appear at court.
A statement from the Sheffield North East NPT said: “The Parson Cross Team will not tolerate criminality in our area which causes misery to those who live here. This week we arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy who thought it acceptable to throw bricks at a property assaulting the occupant in the process.
“After a lengthy time spent in the cells and two bowls of Coco Pops, he was charged and bailed to court. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour within our community and will target those who act in this way.”