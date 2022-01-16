Sheffield teen charged with criminal damage and assault after bricks thrown at house

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault and criminal damage after bricks were thrown at a property in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, assaulting the occupant in the process.

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team attended the incident and arrested the teenager, who is set to appear at court.

A statement from the Sheffield North East NPT said: “The Parson Cross Team will not tolerate criminality in our area which causes misery to those who live here. This week we arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy who thought it acceptable to throw bricks at a property assaulting the occupant in the process.

