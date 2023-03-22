News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Sheffield taxi driver sustains facial injuries after assault by two unknown men in late night robbery

A taxi driver in Sheffield has reportedly been physically assaulted by two unknown men in a robbery inside his own vehicle, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT

The men are reported to have inflicted injuries to the taxi drivers face, before he fled the scene to seek help from officers.

South Yorkshire Police have said the taxi driver has stopped his vehicle on Callow Mount, Sheffield at around 3am on February 18, 2023, when two men entered his vehicle. It is alleged the men then physically assaulted the driver, causing the injuries to his face. After the victim fled, it is reported the two men took cash from the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have now released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to in relation to the investigation. It is believed the men could hold vital information able to assist officers’ enquiries into the assault and robbery.

Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to these men after a taxi driver was assaulted during a robbery in his own vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to these men after a taxi driver was assaulted during a robbery in his own vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to these men after a taxi driver was assaulted during a robbery in his own vehicle.

If you can help investigators, you can pass information on via webchat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 166 of February 18, 2023. Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by providing information through Independent Charity Crimestoppers, or by calling 0800 555 111.