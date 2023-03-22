A taxi driver in Sheffield has reportedly been physically assaulted by two unknown men in a robbery inside his own vehicle, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

The men are reported to have inflicted injuries to the taxi drivers face, before he fled the scene to seek help from officers.

South Yorkshire Police have said the taxi driver has stopped his vehicle on Callow Mount, Sheffield at around 3am on February 18, 2023, when two men entered his vehicle. It is alleged the men then physically assaulted the driver, causing the injuries to his face. After the victim fled, it is reported the two men took cash from the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police have now released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to in relation to the investigation. It is believed the men could hold vital information able to assist officers’ enquiries into the assault and robbery.

South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to these men after a taxi driver was assaulted during a robbery in his own vehicle.