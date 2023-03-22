The men are reported to have inflicted injuries to the taxi drivers face, before he fled the scene to seek help from officers.
South Yorkshire Police have said the taxi driver has stopped his vehicle on Callow Mount, Sheffield at around 3am on February 18, 2023, when two men entered his vehicle. It is alleged the men then physically assaulted the driver, causing the injuries to his face. After the victim fled, it is reported the two men took cash from the vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police have now released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to in relation to the investigation. It is believed the men could hold vital information able to assist officers’ enquiries into the assault and robbery.
If you can help investigators, you can pass information on via webchat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 166 of February 18, 2023. Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by providing information through Independent Charity Crimestoppers, or by calling 0800 555 111.