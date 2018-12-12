Sheffield Supertram services affected by signalling issue

Sheffield Supertram services are unable to serve one of the city's park and ride services this afternoon.

Stagecoach Supertram said services were not running to Halfway due to a points problem.

A Supertram service at Halfway.

It added trams were currently running to Westfield and then in the wrong directon back to Beighton Drakehouse.

Tickets are being accepted on the Stagecoach 120 service between Halfway and Crystal Peaks.

