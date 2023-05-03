A career criminal who stole from a ‘vulnerable’ Sheffield student as he lay drunk in the street has been sentenced to more time behind bars.

The last recollection of the student targeted by defendant, John Farrell, was walking home alongside Commonside, Crookes and past the Closed Shop pub in the early hours of September 21, 2022, prosecutor, James Baird, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Baird said the young man had been drinking alcohol in Sheffield city centre in the hours proceeding the incident, and described himself as being ‘quite drunk’ by the time Farrell, aged 46, of Addison Road, Firth Park, Sheffield and a second defendant struck shortly after 1.30am.

"His next recollection is being on the floor and realised a female was on top of him, she was going through his pockets. He was bleeding from his mouth,” Mr Baird told a May 2 hearing.

Custody image of John Farrell, aged 46, of Addison Road, Firth Park, Sheffield who was sentenced to 12 months' custody for theft and fraud

The young man was helped home by a flat mate who encountered him shortly after the incident took place, and he subsequently checked his pockets and realised his iPhone was missing, alongside bank cards and his driving licence, the court heard.

Mr Baird said the student’s card was used a short time later at the Ozman Market convenience store on Barber Road – which is located less than 200 yards away from where the incident took place; and more than £60 was spent on items including alcohol over a number of transactions.

Farrell was shown to be the individual making the purchases on the student’s stolen bank card on CCTV taken from the store, Mr Baird told the court.

Farrell was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of theft, and three counts of fraud, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

A second defendant was also charged over the incident, and she is due to be dealt with separately at a hearing expected to be held at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.

In a statement read to the court, the student said the incident had resulted in him being ‘more aware’ of his surroundings; and being without his mobile phone had meant he was deprived of the means to contact family and friends, and he was also unable to ‘access course materials’ online.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said it was clear the young man had been left in a state of ‘heightened anxiety’ following the incident.

Mr Baird told the court that Farrell has an extensive criminal record of some 43 previous convictions from 75 offences, which, he said, ‘largely’ relate to crimes of ‘dishonesty’ such as shoplifting.

Katy Rafter, defending, said Farrell was owed 25 per cent credit off the length of his sentence due to the time at which he pleaded guilty to the charges he faced.

She continued: “Mr Farrell tells me he has been using his time in custody well. He’s been engaging with the drug [support] workers, he’s now on stable medication, and is hopeful he will be able to get into employment upon his release.”

Judge Richardson jailed Farrell for 12 months, and said it was likely he will soon be released due to time spent on remand.