Sheffield street sealed off by police after reports of 'shooting'

A Sheffield street has been sealed off by police this morning after reports of a shooting.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:30 pm

The reports, which have yet to be confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, said that Dundas Road in Tinsley is currently taped off with a number of officers at the scene.

Several sources have described the incident as a shooting.

Dundas Road in Tinsley.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.