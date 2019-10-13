Sheffield street sealed off by police after reports of 'shooting'
A Sheffield street has been sealed off by police this morning after reports of a shooting.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:30 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:30 pm
The reports, which have yet to be confirmed by South Yorkshire Police, said that Dundas Road in Tinsley is currently taped off with a number of officers at the scene.
Several sources have described the incident as a shooting.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.