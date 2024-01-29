Sheffield stories to be screened on TV during weekend true crime special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Numerous crimes which shocked Sheffield are to feature in a new crime series to be screened on TV.

Shocking Sheffield crimes are to be screened on TV channel Shots! this afternoon

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

Each episode has been put together by The Star and they all feature notorious murders.

At 9.55am on both days the murders of a woman, her two children and a school friend will be documented.

Damien Bendall killed his pregnant partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and their friend Connie Gent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri and her children used to live in Sheffield and Connie still lived there when tragedy struck. The three children were all pupils at Outwood Academy City, in Stradbroke.

At 10.20am on both day the unsolved murder of 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo who was gunned down on a recreation ground in Burngreave as part of a 'postcode gang' feud will feature. At 10.35am, the murder of Patricia Grainger features on the channel.

She was 25 years old and the mum of a five-year-old boy, when she was killed.

Schoolboys playing discovered her body dumped under a discarded bed base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997.

Her killer has never been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 10.50am on both days, the unsolved murder of Sheffield mum Michaela Hague will feature on the channel.

She was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night 2001 while working as a prostitute to fund her drug use.

Sheffield was left in a state of shock and utter disbelief after learning that 13-year-old Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 14, had been murdered.

The case took another devastating turn when their parents, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, were subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, their murders.

Their story will be told at 11.05am on both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11.20am, we look at the murder of church organist Alan Greaves - a quiet, caring, much-loved family man who was walking to church in High Green on Christmas Eve 2012 when he was targeted at random by thugs and beaten so badly he never recovered from his horrific injuries.

And finally, at 11.35am on across both days, we feature Tarek Chaiboub, who was just 17 years old when he was killed in broad daylight outside a barber’s on Spital Street, Burngreave, in July 2008.