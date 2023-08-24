News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Sheffield station violence: Man suffers 'bleed on brain' and fractured skull after police incident

Police have issued CCTV pictures of four men they want to speak to, who may have information that could help the investigation.

By David Kessen
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

A man has suffered a fractured skull after violence broke out at Sheffield railway station.

Police are appealing for information and have issued pictures of people they think may hold important information, after a man suffered a fractured skull in violence at Sheffield railway stationPolice are appealing for information and have issued pictures of people they think may hold important information, after a man suffered a fractured skull in violence at Sheffield railway station
Police are appealing for information and have issued pictures of people they think may hold important information, after a man suffered a fractured skull in violence at Sheffield railway station

It is understood the victim suffered the injury after what police described as an 'altercation' which also involved a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police today issued CCTV pictures of four men they want to speak to, who may have information that could help the investigation.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 5, a disagreement occurred between the victim and a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.

"When the train arrived at Sheffield station an altercation took place which resulted in the victim sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

"Detectives believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300091408."

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldBritish Transport PoliceWakefieldCCTV