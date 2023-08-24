Police have issued CCTV pictures of four men they want to speak to, who may have information that could help the investigation.

A man has suffered a fractured skull after violence broke out at Sheffield railway station.

Police are appealing for information and have issued pictures of people they think may hold important information, after a man suffered a fractured skull in violence at Sheffield railway station

It is understood the victim suffered the injury after what police described as an 'altercation' which also involved a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police today issued CCTV pictures of four men they want to speak to, who may have information that could help the investigation.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, August 5, a disagreement occurred between the victim and a group of men travelling between Wakefield and Sheffield.

"When the train arrived at Sheffield station an altercation took place which resulted in the victim sustaining a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

"Detectives believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300091408."