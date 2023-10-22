News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Station: British Transport Police arrest man over 4x legal drink drive limit after crash

Officers responded quickly to arrested the man after he crashed into another car at Sheffield Station.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:33 BST
A man has been arrested outside Sheffield Station after a crash involving a drunk driver, the British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

Officers were quick to make the arrest yesterday and had the man spend the night in cells at Shepcote Lane to sober up. BTP report the man blew over four times the legal drink drive limit.

The man will be "dealt with" by officers after sobering up this morning.

The British Transport Police is the special national police force operating on the railway network of England, Scotland and Wales. They police over 10,000 miles of track and 3,000 stations, including Sheffield.

