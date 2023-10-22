Officers responded quickly to arrested the man after he crashed into another car at Sheffield Station.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested outside Sheffield Station after a crash involving a drunk driver, the British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

Officers were quick to make the arrest yesterday and had the man spend the night in cells at Shepcote Lane to sober up. BTP report the man blew over four times the legal drink drive limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man will be "dealt with" by officers after sobering up this morning.