The incident is said to have happened around 8.20pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The victim was sitting in the first class carriage of the train, when a woman struck her in the forehead with her mobile phone.
The assailant then left the train, and the victim required medical treatment for a cut on her face, including stitches.
Detectives with the British Transport Police (BTP) have issued a CCTV images of a woman they believe could hold information useful to the investigation. Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number 721 of May 4, 2023.
Alternatively, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can do so by contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online or on 0800 555 111.