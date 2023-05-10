News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Station assault: Woman needed forehead stitching after being struck in head by assailant on train

A female train passenger suffered a cut to the face and required stitches after being struck by an assailant wielding a mobile phone.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:38 BST

The incident is said to have happened around 8.20pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The victim was sitting in the first class carriage of the train, when a woman struck her in the forehead with her mobile phone.

The assailant then left the train, and the victim required medical treatment for a cut on her face, including stitches.

Detectives with the British Transport Police (BTP) have issued a CCTV images of a woman they believe could hold information useful to the investigation. Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number 721 of May 4, 2023.

The British Transport Police would like to identify this woman after another person was left needing stitches in a mobile phone assault at Sheffield Station.

Alternatively, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can do so by contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online or on 0800 555 111.