A female train passenger suffered a cut to the face and required stitches after being struck by an assailant wielding a mobile phone.

The incident is said to have happened around 8.20pm on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The victim was sitting in the first class carriage of the train, when a woman struck her in the forehead with her mobile phone.

The assailant then left the train, and the victim required medical treatment for a cut on her face, including stitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives with the British Transport Police (BTP) have issued a CCTV images of a woman they believe could hold information useful to the investigation. Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number 721 of May 4, 2023.

The British Transport Police would like to identify this woman after another person was left needing stitches in a mobile phone assault at Sheffield Station.