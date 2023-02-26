British Transport Police, the arm of the service which is responisble for policing the railway network, revealed they had made the arrest, and added that the man had now been charged.
They said in a statement that they had received numerous calls last night for football disorder at Sheffield and across South Yorkshire as a whole.
They added that a man was also arrested and charged to court this morning for possessing a knife on the platforms at Sheffield, describing the arrest as having been great work by security, station staff BTP officers.
BTP polices all the stations across South Yorkshire, including Sheffield Midland, where is has a based. Sheffield United, Barnley and Doncaster Rovers all had home matches played in South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.