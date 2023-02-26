A man was arrested for carrying a knife at Sheffield Station last night, and police dealt with a stream of complaints over football-related disorder.

British Transport Police, the arm of the service which is responisble for policing the railway network, revealed they had made the arrest, and added that the man had now been charged.

They said in a statement that they had received numerous calls last night for football disorder at Sheffield and across South Yorkshire as a whole.

They added that a man was also arrested and charged to court this morning for possessing a knife on the platforms at Sheffield, describing the arrest as having been great work by security, station staff BTP officers.

