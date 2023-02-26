News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield station arrest: Man arrested over knife as police busy with football ‘disorder’

A man was arrested for carrying a knife at Sheffield Station last night, and police dealt with a stream of complaints over football-related disorder.

By David Kessen
2 minutes ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 4:57pm

British Transport Police, the arm of the service which is responisble for policing the railway network, revealed they had made the arrest, and added that the man had now been charged.

They said in a statement that they had received numerous calls last night for football disorder at Sheffield and across South Yorkshire as a whole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that a man was also arrested and charged to court this morning for possessing a knife on the platforms at Sheffield, describing the arrest as having been great work by security, station staff BTP officers.

Most Popular
A man was arrested for carrying a knife at Sheffield Station last night, and police dealt with a stream of complaints over football-related disorder. File picture shows Sheffield Station

BTP polices all the stations across South Yorkshire, including Sheffield Midland, where is has a based. Sheffield United, Barnley and Doncaster Rovers all had home matches played in South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.