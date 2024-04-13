Sheffield stabbings: Second person arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Staniforth Road stabbing
and live on Freeview channel 276
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Darnall earlier this week.
A 21-year-old man was hospitalised with multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between a group of men on Staniforth Road on Tuesday evening (April 9).
A second man was arrested on Friday night (April 12) on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 24-year-old suspect remains in police custody at this time.
The arrest comes after Adam Mohammed, aged 28, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (April 12), charged with attempted murder in relation to the same incident.
Mohammed, of Acres Hill Road, Darnall, has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on May 10.