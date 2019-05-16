Sheffield stabbing: First pictures from the scene as man taken to hospital

A huge police cordon is in place this afternoon after a man was stabbed in a Sheffield street.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 10:30

Emergency services were called to Palgrave Road in Parson Cross at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

One man has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his right leg and a cut to his face.

A police cordon is in place. Picture: Alana Roberts / The Star

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene.

Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Drive remain closed.

The cordon is in place outside a row of shops. Picture: Alana Roberts / The Star.

More to follow.