Sheffield stabbing: First pictures from the scene as man taken to hospital
A huge police cordon is in place this afternoon after a man was stabbed in a Sheffield street.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 10:30
Emergency services were called to Palgrave Road in Parson Cross at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
One man has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his right leg and a cut to his face.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A police cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene.
Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Drive remain closed.
More to follow.