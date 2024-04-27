Sheffield snooker ear biting: Police investigate after viral video appears to show man bite child's ear

Police have been called over video appearing to show child bitten by man in background of Sheffield snooker interview
Published 27th Apr 2024, 08:43 BST
Police are investigating after a video went viral appearing to show a man biting a boy’s ear in the background during snooker coverage at The Crucible in Sheffield.

The incident appeared to happen while former World Champion Stephen Hendry was being interviewed during a break in play during the tournament.

The BBC has a studio in the Winter Garden, where onlookers can watch all the interviews taking place.

The television studio in the Winter GardenThe television studio in the Winter Garden
It is not known if the people were related.

The man appeared to whisper in the child's ear before proceeding to nibble on his ear with viewers left shocked.

The boy did appear upset as he noticed he could be seen on the live broadcast and then smiled and waved towards the camera as the man pulled back.

South Yorkshire Police said: 'Yesterday, Thursday 25 April at 9.20pm, we received a call to inform us of a video circulating on social media of a man and a boy at the Crucible in Sheffield.

'We are aware of the footage and officers will be reviewing the content.'

A spokesperson for the World Snooker Tour said on Friday: 'we are aware of this incident and it is now a police matter'.

One fan quickly posted the a clip of the incident on social media, writing 'what the f*** did I just see?!' with the 'sick' emoji.

Over 10 million people have watched the video, with many expressing concern.

