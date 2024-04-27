Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a video went viral appearing to show a man biting a boy’s ear in the background during snooker coverage at The Crucible in Sheffield.

The incident appeared to happen while former World Champion Stephen Hendry was being interviewed during a break in play during the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has a studio in the Winter Garden, where onlookers can watch all the interviews taking place.

The television studio in the Winter Garden

It is not known if the people were related.

The man appeared to whisper in the child's ear before proceeding to nibble on his ear with viewers left shocked.

The boy did appear upset as he noticed he could be seen on the live broadcast and then smiled and waved towards the camera as the man pulled back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: 'Yesterday, Thursday 25 April at 9.20pm, we received a call to inform us of a video circulating on social media of a man and a boy at the Crucible in Sheffield.

'We are aware of the footage and officers will be reviewing the content.'

A spokesperson for the World Snooker Tour said on Friday: 'we are aware of this incident and it is now a police matter'.

One fan quickly posted the a clip of the incident on social media, writing 'what the f*** did I just see?!' with the 'sick' emoji.