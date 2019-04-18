Have your say

A Sheffield shop owner has released CCTV footage of a man stealing a charity box.

The man was captured on a camera in Bargain Beers on West Street in Sheffield city centre on Tuesday morning.

Do you know this man?

He is captured walking into the shop with another man, while a third stands at the door.

When a shop assistant turns away from the thief to walk behind the counter, he swipes a charity box and hides it under his jacket.

Shop owner Shaz Kadr said he tried to report the incident to South Yorkshire Police but ‘gave up’ after failing to get through on the 101 telephone system.

“Somebody must know who this is as the footage is very clear,” he said.

“I’ve seen them in the area before.

“To steal from charity really is the lowest of the low.

“In an ideal world I would like them banned from West Street for doing this.”