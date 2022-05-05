Sheffield shooting victim died of 'aspiration pneumonia' after taking cocktail of illegal drugs, coroner rules

Asif Mohammed, 44, was found unconscious at his home in Gleadless on August 27, 2021 before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An inquest held at Sheffield Coroner's Court on May 5 (Thursday) also heard that Mr Mohammed was a victim of a shooting and received a gunshot wound to his leg a week before his death.

Detective Michelle Fox, based at Attercliffe police station, said Mr Mohammed had some involvement with the police on August 20.

She said he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and was given bail, and three people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

Det Constable Fox said he was living with his partner on the day of the incident and they were in a 'fractious' relationship due to Mr Mohammed's drug use.

She said: "The pair had been in a relationship for eight months, (his partner) described it to be quite a fractious relationship. One of the main reasons for the fallout was because of Mr Mohammed's drug use.

"The pair hadn't spoken for several days and a few days before the 27th, Mr Mohammed turned up at her mum's property and explained that he had been shot. She ended up staying with him and described how he got an appointment with probation."

Asif went ‘cold turkey’ with crack

Det Constable Fox, who was one of the interviewing officers, said she was told Mr Mohammed had an 'addictive personality' and he would hide his medication, one of which was pregabalin, used to treat epilepsy or neuropathic pain.

She said: “(His partner) describes him as taking a cocktail of different sorts of illegal drugs but also prescription drugs.

"He would hide these because he knew that he had a tendency to take too many or rely too much on those and she describes him as going cold turkey with crack a few days prior to his death and trying to keep himself busy."

However, a report from a pathologist into his death indicated that he had severe aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when gastric contents and saliva are inhaled into the airways and into the lungs – often happening when people are unresponsive.

The post mortem examination also indicated the gunshot wound did not cause or contribute to his death in any way.

His blood also contained cocaine, amphetamine, heroin, amitriptyline (antidepressant) which was taken at a therapeutic level, cannabis, pregabalin and naproxen (painkiller),

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said there wasn't an excess of drugs in his system, which indicated that he may have taken them all together and they reacted with each other to depress his breathing, causing him unconscious.

She said: "When he is sick, he's not able to use his natural body reflexes to stop that going into his lungs. I think it's the combination of what he took that had an overwhelming effect on his body."

Mrs Rawden then concluded that Mr Mohammed's death was drug related after ingesting heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.