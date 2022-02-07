A single patrol car was parked outside a row of shops, while police running between the Copa Cafe and the Seven Hills off licence sealed off a portion of both the pavement and the lane of the street nearest to the kerb.

They have now said they are investigating a shooting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning as police continued their investigations into a serious incident early this morning.

Police have been on the scene since the early hours of the morning, but officers have moved the blue and white tape as the morning has gone on to allow customers to access some of the businesses.

Both the Copa Cafe and Seven Hills are now open and trading. But the cordon, on the other side of the road to the large Marks and Spencers food hall on what is one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, remained this morning as police continued investigations into an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Traffic was tailing back this morning from the town centre because of a lane closure on the side of the road which heads away from the town centre.

Nearby residents waking up this morning to see the scene from their windows were shocked to see the police presence on their street.

This was the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning as police continued their investigations into a serious incident early this morning.

One said: “One of our friends went to work at 5am, and she said they were there at 5am – she just said something must have happened.”

Another said he had not heard anything in the night, and was shocked to see police had sealed part of the road off.

“You don’t see this round here very often,” he said.

Amir Izadi, who works at the Seven Hills shop, said he had been able to get into the shop at 7am, but customers had not been able to access the shop until 9am, when police adjusted the cordon to allow people to access his door.

This was the scene on Ecclesall Road this morning as police continued their investigations into a serious incident early this morning.

He said: “We closed at 2am last night, and I had not heard of any incident that had happened at that stage.