Sheffield shooting: Everything we know so far as teenage boy shot in street
Detectives are continuing to gather evidence after a teenage boy was shot in a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning.
Here is everything we know so far:
- Emergency services were called to Spital Street, Burngreave at around 12.10am.
- A 16-year-old boy was found injured in the street.
- He was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.
- He is described as being in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.
- Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, leading the investigaton, said: “Officers will remain in the area today carrying out enquiries and speaking to witnesses to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
- “Our investigation is in the early stages and what I would ask is that anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night and into the early hours of this morning contacts us.”
- One eyewitness said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- A police cordon has now been lifted and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the steps of a footpath near a block of flats at the junction with Spital Lane.
- Residents have also raised concerns that a lack of working CCTV cameras and street lighting has led to the area becoming a ‘hotspot’ for crime.
- In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, nicknamed Gt, was shot dead in a barber's shop on the street.
- One woman said: “This spot has been a hotspot for stabbings, murders and shootings since Tarek got shot in the barbers and there are no cameras or street lighting that works or is sufficient in this area.
- “This is why drug dealers deal drugs openly here and also this is why violent crimes happen again and again in this same area.”
- One man, who lives in a block of flats on Spital Street, said: “The most shocking thing is we're not surprised anymore."
- South Yorkshire Police initially said a ‘young man’ had been shot but have now confirmed the victim was, in fact, a 16-year-old boy.
- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 7 of May 19.
- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.