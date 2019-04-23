As detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a Sheffield councillor’s house, here is everything we know so far:
- Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, was shot at in the early hours of this morning.
- Neighbours said they heard a loud bang at around 3am.
- The bang is said to have triggered a number of car alarms in the street.
- South Yorkshire Police said a shotgun was used in the attack.
- Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of Coun Maroof’s semi-detached home, where he lives with his family.
- Armed police were deployed to the crime scene after reports of the shooting.
- A search of the area was carried out but those involved have not yet been traced.
- There is an increased police presence in Nether Edge in the wake of the shooting.
- Coun Maroof’s home is cordoned off and under police guard.
- Crime scene investigators were seen at the property earlier today.
- Coun Maroof represents Nether Edge and Sharrow.
- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 111 of April 23.