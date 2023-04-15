South Yorkshire Police deployed armed officers to Pitsmoor, Sheffield today after it was reported a gun had been fired through a house window.

The armed officers attended Norwood Close, not far from the Northern General Hospital, shortly after midnight on April 15. South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that two people caused damage to a house, including breaking a window, which was consistent with a firearm being discharged.”

It has been confirmed no one was injured during the incident. The police stated an investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going to find those responsible.

South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 13 of 15 April 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed over anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, via the Crimestoppers website, or by calling their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111.