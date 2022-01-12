Shaun Greaves, of Fairleigh, Manor, sexually assaulted his young victim over a period of more than a year in the mid 2010s.

The 39-year-old denied his crimes, but a jury rejected his version of events and found him guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in November.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with a five year extended licence, on January 7.

The officer who led the investigation has praised the victim for reporting what happened.

Detective Constable Elinor Duke, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to praise the victim for being brave enough to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Although these offences happened many years ago we have still brought Greaves to justice and he has a long time in prison to consider the consequences of his actions.

“I would appeal to anyone suffering sexual abuse now or who has suffered in the past and felt unable to come forward before, not to suffer in silence. Come forward and tell us what has happened. We will listen to you and we will take action, no matter how long ago the offences took place.”

Greaves was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 years old and two counts of sexual assault.