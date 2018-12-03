Sheffield school vow to work with police after girl, 12, asked for name and address by unknown man

A Sheffield school has vowed to take any action necessary after one of its pupils was approached by a man who asked her for her contact details.

Ecclesfield School said it would work with South Yorkshire Police after a 12-year-old girl was approached outside a row of shops on Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30am on Monday.

Ecclesfield School.

Concerned mum Tamara Cross said her daughter, Georgina, told her a man approached her and then asked her for her name and address before she ran home.

Peter Booth, safeguarding manager at Ecclesfield School, said: “What we will do in school is await a police response and we will take any directions from them accordingly if there is a need for us to do anything.”

Ms Cross said the man was wearing a red cap and had a grey beard and was in blue five-door car.

Another parent also said her daughter was approached by the man but she ran off before he spoke to her.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.