Sheffield school goes into lockdown after police incident

A Sheffield school went into lockdown after three men reportedly climbed over a fence and threatened pupils.

Firth Park Academy said it went into a full lockdown at 12.25pm on Wednesday after three trespassers made their way onto the site.

Police were called and ‘apprehended the individuals’ and the school added everyone was safe.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more inormation and is awaiting a response.