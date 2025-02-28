Police are investigating after eight children believed to have eaten sweets containing cannabis at a Sheffield school were taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said they responded to reports of ‘suspicious circumstances’ at Phillimore Community Primary School in Darnall, Sheffield, on Tuesday, February 25, at 12.08pm.

A spokesperson for the force added: “It is understood that children had consumed sweets suspected to contain cannabis.

Phillimore Community Primary School, in Darnall, Sheffield, where police were called after eight children believed to have eaten sweets containing cannabis were taken to hospital | Google

“Eight children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

The school said in a statement: “Phillimore Community Primary School has been supporting South Yorkshire Police with an ongoing investigation into an incident this week where it is reported a small number of children ingested sweets suspected of containing cannabis. We will continue to support that investigation in any way we can.”

The school added: “Those affected have now returned to school and rejoined their classes.

“The school is available to support the families involved with anything they may need, as well as anybody in the school community who may have concerns. Please approach a school senior leader if you require such support.”

Police said their enquiries were ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 334 of February 25, 2025.