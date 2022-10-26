The incident happened on July 29 at around 8pm on Lowedges Road when the victim – a man in his 20s – was stopped by three individuals who threatened him with a knife and stole his vape.

The first man is described as black, aged between 15 to 20 years old, of an average build, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with black afro hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black bottoms, and spoke with a local Sheffield accent.

The second man is described as black, aged between 15 and 20 years old, of an average build and around 5ft 11ins tall. He was wearing a green tracksuit top and bottoms. The third man is also described as black, but further details are unknown.

