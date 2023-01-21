A booze and drug-fuelled robber has been jailed after he punched a care home nurse in the street and grabbed her handbag as she was waiting for a bus.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 18 how Bradley Potts, aged 34, of Arms Park Drive, Halfway, Sheffield, had been at a nearby bus stop when he knocked the woman unconscious and emptied her handbag in the street.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Potts: “What you did was assault a woman who was just trying to get home after working a shift in a care home. You punched her in the face, pulled her bag, causing her to be knocked to the floor, causing her to be knocked out for a short period of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said the 51-year-old complainant is a care home nurse and she had been heading home about 7.10pm, on December 11, 2022, but due to weather problems she decided to head to a bus stop in Halfway.

Pictured is Bradley Potts, aged 36, of Arms Park Drive, at Halfway, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 40 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to a robbery at Halfway, Sheffield, when he struck a woman and grabbed her handbag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant noticed Potts talking to himself and he claimed he was waiting for a taxi and he asked her to go with him, asked for a cigarette and asked what she had in her handbag, according to Ms Hollis.

Ms Hollis said the defendant tried to pull the complainant’s handbag from her grasp and there was a tussle before witnesses said he punched the nurse in the face and emptied the contents of her bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potts, who was arrested at the scene, told police he had not been sleeping at the time and he had been consuming cocaine and alcohol.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for violence and public order offences, pleaded guilty to the robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Dudley, defending, said: “The defendant did not leave the scene. He remained at the scene and appears to have immediately acknowledged the seriousness of what he had done.”