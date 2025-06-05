Sheffield Road Rotherham town centre: Major street closed after police incident this afternoon
South Yorkshire Police are on the scene with police cars and officers guarding the location.
Police said in a statement: “Sheffield Road in Rotherham is currently closed due to a reported assault
“The road is closed between the junction with Foundry Place and the Old Sheffield Road junction
“We are asking people to avoid the area while officers conduct their work. Please plan alternative routes if possible. “
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more details on the incident.
