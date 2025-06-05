Police have issued an update after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault on a South Yorkshire street today.

Officers announced that Sheffield Road, in Rotherham, was closed early this morning, with police cars and blue and white police tape sealing the crime scene off.

In an update this afternoon SYP confirmed more details.

The police line this morning on Sheffield Road, Rotherham. National World | National World

The force said in a statement: “Today at 2.36am we received reports from a hospital of a man with injuries consistent with an assault.

“The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“A scene is currently in place in Sheffield Road while officers conduct their work.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible. “

The road is closed between the junction with Foundry Place and the Old Sheffield Road junction while officers carry their investigations.

