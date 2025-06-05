Sheffield Road Rotherham: Man in hospital with 'serious injuries' as police close street
Officers announced that Sheffield Road, in Rotherham, was closed early this morning, with police cars and blue and white police tape sealing the crime scene off.
In an update this afternoon SYP confirmed more details.
The force said in a statement: “Today at 2.36am we received reports from a hospital of a man with injuries consistent with an assault.
“The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
“A scene is currently in place in Sheffield Road while officers conduct their work.
“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible. “
The road is closed between the junction with Foundry Place and the Old Sheffield Road junction while officers carry their investigations.
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the news from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Click here to sign up today