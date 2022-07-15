John Smedley, aged 44, of Manor Park Centre, at Manor, Sheffield, drove around work barriers on Beighton Road, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, before squaring-up to a 60-year-old road maintenance worker and punching him, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Amy Earnshaw told the hearing on July 14 Smedley drove his vehicle around the barriers and shouted at the workers to move their vehicles before he punched the complainant.

Ms Earnshaw said: “The defendant squared-up and punched him to the left side of his face with his right hand. The complainant was dazed and disorientated.

"He does recall getting to his feet having been assaulted and he feared for his safety and the defendant remained in front of him with his fists up and as a result the complainant threw punches and made contact with the defendant.”

The complainant suffered bruising around his jaw and ribs with swelling and abrasions to his head, according to Ms Earnshaw, and he has struggled to work and has been left with stress and anxiety.

Smedley, who has 29 convictions for 113 offences including robbery, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident, which happened at about 9.50pm, on August 17, 2020.

Richard Adams, defending, said: “He suffers with his mental health. He is described as having sleep deprivation. He hears voices and he describes staying up at night until he can no longer stay awake.”

Smedley has suffered with drugs in the past and he now describes himself as someone who is reclusive, according to Mr Adams, and the defendant is not comfortable in situations such as the court hearing.

Mr Adams added the confrontation began after Smedley claimed there had been some contact with his car but he accepts this did not justify his behaviour.

Judge Michael Slater said Smedley had “lost his temper” but he acknowledged the defendant had stayed out of trouble for nine years until this incident.

He told Smedley: "Had this case not taken so long to come to sentence then you would be at real risk of going straight to prison.”