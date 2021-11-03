Sheffield residents advised to be on guard following attempted car thefts

Residents of a Sheffield suburb have been warned to remain vigilant following reports of attempted car thefts on Wednesday morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:54 pm

South Yorkshire police said that they have been made aware of a male 'trying car doors' in the early hours of Wednesday in the Middlewood area.

They have now warned car owners to keep their vehicles locked and secure and to avoid leaving valuables or anything visible in the vehicle.

Those with information can report it to South Yorkshire Police via 101 or online report via this link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said they have been made aware of a male trying car doors in the early hours on Wednesday morning (03/11/2021) in the Middlewood area of Sheffield.

CRIME: Police investigate after girls hit by car as they walked through Moorgate to Thomas Rotherham College