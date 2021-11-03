Sheffield residents advised to be on guard following attempted car thefts

South Yorkshire police said that they have been made aware of a male 'trying car doors' in the early hours of Wednesday in the Middlewood area.

They have now warned car owners to keep their vehicles locked and secure and to avoid leaving valuables or anything visible in the vehicle.

Those with information can report it to South Yorkshire Police via 101 or online report via this link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...