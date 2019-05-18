‘Sheffield remains one of the safest cities’ – Police chief’s message as gang still on the run after broad daylight stabbing in street
The hunt is still on for a gang of men who stabbed a man in broad daylight in a Sheffield street.
A 27-year-old man was knifed on Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, on Tuesday afternoon in what detectives are treating as a ‘targeted attack’.
They stress although the offenders remain at large, there is no wider risk to the general public.
Shocked eyewitnesses claimed a gang of five or six masked men jumped out of a car, armed with either knives or machetes, and attacked their victim as he sat in another car.
Violence flared at 2.45pm and the victim suffered a stab wound to his leg and facial injuries in the attack.
He was taken to hospital for surgery.
Police said a group of men arrived at Palgrave Road in a Nissan Qashqai.
Their victim, the driver of a Seat Leon, was attacked through his car window as it was parked on the street.
The Qashqai was later found burned out on Edge Lane, Birley Edge.
Det Chf Insp Phil Etheridge said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing to the public for any information which could help us with our investigation.
“We believe that the occupants of the Qashqai and the victim were known to each other and that this was a targeted attack generating no wider danger to the general public. If you know who the offenders were, why they attacked this victim or saw anyone fleeing the scene where the Qashqai was burned out on Edge Lane, we want to hear from you.
“Sheffield remains one of the safest cities in the country and I assure our communities that we are doing all we can to trace the offenders in this case and bring them to justice.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of May 15.