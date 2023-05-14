2 . Edem Sutton

Sheffield paedophile Edem Sutton is behind bars for sexually assaulting a boy he groomed for months beforehand. The 33-year-old befriended his victim, taking him on bike rides, speaking to him over social media and giving him gifts. After convincing the victim into staying at his home in October 2019, Sutton sexually assaulted the boy after he fell asleep watching a film. The victim, who has anonymity for life, told officers that after the assault, Sutton sent messages warning him not to tell anyone what had happened. Sutton, of Lupton Road, Lowedges, was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison last month an placed on the sex offenders register for 15 years. Photo: National World