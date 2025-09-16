Sheffield rain: This is how much rain we can expect as city wakes up to downpour

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 07:39 BST
Sheffield woke to heavy rain this morning - and more is on its way.

Weather forecasters at the Met Office predict a wet morning for the city today, with light showers due to last until 1pm, eventually giving way to a sunny afternoon, and, initially, a clear night.

However, Sheffield can then expect much more rain, starting during the night.

Light rain is forecast to start at 1am, becoming heavy by 3am.

That heavy rain is forecast to continue until 8am, turning to light rain by 9am and stopping by 12noon.

For Thursday, we can expect light rain during the night, clearing up by 7am.

Friday is forecast to be dry.

