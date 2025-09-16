Sheffield woke to heavy rain this morning - and more is on its way.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather forecasters at the Met Office predict a wet morning for the city today, with light showers due to last until 1pm, eventually giving way to a sunny afternoon, and, initially, a clear night.

However, Sheffield can then expect much more rain, starting during the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light rain is forecast to start at 1am, becoming heavy by 3am.

That heavy rain is forecast to continue until 8am, turning to light rain by 9am and stopping by 12noon.

For Thursday, we can expect light rain during the night, clearing up by 7am.

Friday is forecast to be dry.