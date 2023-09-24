Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after an alleged robbery, after trying to flee at Sheffield railway station last night.

Both British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police were involved in stopping the suspect, who today remained in police custody.

British Transport Police said in a statement this morning: "Our officers were quick to assist South Yorkshire Police last night at Sheffield Station when robbery suspects fled from the scene and onto the station concourse.

"One male remains in police custody."

