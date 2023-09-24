Sheffield railway station robbery: Man in custody after arrest last night
Man in custody after robbery suspect stopped at Sheffield railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after an alleged robbery, after trying to flee at Sheffield railway station last night.
Both British Transport Police and South Yorkshire Police were involved in stopping the suspect, who today remained in police custody.
British Transport Police said in a statement this morning: "Our officers were quick to assist South Yorkshire Police last night at Sheffield Station when robbery suspects fled from the scene and onto the station concourse.
"One male remains in police custody."
British Transport Police are the specialist police force which are responsible for policing the UK's railway network.
They have a presence at the UK's railway stations and also police the wider network of tracks across the country.