Police have been called in over reports three teenagers were 'racially abused' by a woman at a bus stop in Sheffield city centre.

The woman was reported to have tried to trip one of the group up, before becoming aggressive and shouting abuse at them.

Now the incident has sparked a South Yorkshire Police investigation, with officers appealing for help tracing a woman they say may hold vital information. Officers have issued a picture of the woman they want to contact them.

The incident was reported to have happened on Thursday June 22 at about 2.55pm, when the teenagers were leaving college on Sidney Street, when a woman at the bus stop attempted to trip one of them as they walked past.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "It is reported the woman then become aggressive and began shouting racial abuse at the group which prompted them to begin filming her with a mobile phone.

"Officers believe that the individual pictured could hold vital information about the incident and are appealing to her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch. We also want to hear from anyone else who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident.