News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
Shock and sadness as legendary Owls figure Trevor Francis passes away
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Sheffield racism: CCTV released after person shouts racial abuse at members of public in city centre

Have you seen the man pictured?

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 05:10 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 05:39 BST

Police have released CCTV images after racial abuse was reportedly hurled at members of the public in Sheffield.

It is believed the man in the CCTV could hold vital information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly before 3pm on June 23, a person was reportedly seen on Surrey Street shouting racial abuse to passers-by in the city centre.

Most Popular

While nobody was physically harmed, South Yorkshire Police said the individual’s outbursts caused distress and upset.

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a person reportedly shouted racial abuse at members of the public in Sheffield.Police want to speak to the man pictured after a person reportedly shouted racial abuse at members of the public in Sheffield.
Police want to speak to the man pictured after a person reportedly shouted racial abuse at members of the public in Sheffield.

Officers believe the man pictured man could hold vital information and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 621 of June 23.

Related topics:RacismSheffieldCCTVSouth Yorkshire Police