Have you seen the man pictured?

Police have released CCTV images after racial abuse was reportedly hurled at members of the public in Sheffield.

It is believed the man in the CCTV could hold vital information.

Shortly before 3pm on June 23, a person was reportedly seen on Surrey Street shouting racial abuse to passers-by in the city centre.

While nobody was physically harmed, South Yorkshire Police said the individual’s outbursts caused distress and upset.

