Sheffield pupil 'stamped and kicked in the head' by gang of kids as he walked to school
A Sheffield youngster was reportedly attacked by a gang of children who ‘stamped and kicked him’ in the head as he walked to school.
By Dan Windham
Friday, 20th September 2019, 14:54 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th September 2019, 17:21 pm
Shocked onlookers reported seeing the student knocked to the floor by the group of children on Selborne Road who then began attacking him.
One eyewitness, who was taking their son to school at around 8.20am, said the boy was being ‘stamped and kicked in the head’ by the gang.
The group of children then ran away when they were confronted by onlookers.
Thankfully, the teenager did not need medical intervention but witnesses said he was ‘terrified’ and in ‘floods of tears’.
The school and police have reportedly been made aware of the incident.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a response.