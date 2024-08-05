Sheffield pubs: Man arrested for alleged assault on popular Holly Street outdoor drinking strip
Two police cars were parked outside the Slug and Lettuce on Holly Street, while officers spoke to a man. At least two were armed with pistols and tasers.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they made an arrest.
He added: “Officers attended the scene after a man in his 20s suffered a minor head injury, with a 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
“He has since been released on police bail and enquiries remain ongoing.”
It is understood armed officers were not required and the incident was dealt with by response officers.
Slug and Lettuce is at one end of a thriving drinking strip in Sheffield. On Saturday all the venues were packed including the Benjamin Huntsman Wetherspoons, Yates, Lloyds No 1 bar, Wetherspoons, Cosy Club, Turtle Bay and Mojo.