Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 4 how pub landlady Amanda Lacey, and friends Vicky Creaser and Albert Sorsby pursued the customer after he had an altercation with Lacey at the Norfolk Arms pub, on Dixon Lane, near Sheffield city centre.

Prosecuting barrister Marte Alnaes said the customer had been an intoxicated out-of-town visitor who was captured on CCTV and he had thrown a glass in the direction of Ms Lacey and was “behaving in a bad manner”.

Ms Alnaes added that as the customer ran away he was pursued by a group including Lacey, Creaser, Sorsby and another woman who was pushed over by the customer before he was chased onto a tram at Castle Square and pushed, punched and kicked by the defendants.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC described the defendants’ actions as a “dreadful piece of behaviour” and he told them: “Each and everyone of you should be comprehensibly ashamed of what you did.”

He added that the original altercation had been “almost six-of-one and half-a-dozen of the other” and the landlady, Lacey, had been entitled to evict the customer because he had appeared drunk.

However, Judge Richardson told the defendants: “But then it changed and you started to attack him on that tram in a shameful fashion. Kicking him, punching him and stamping on him.”

He added that all three defendants had punched, kicked and trodden on the complainant.

Lacey, aged 41, of Dixon Lane, near Sheffield city centre, Creaser, aged 56, of Bassett Road, at Wybourn, Sheffield, and Sorsby, aged 64, of no fixed abode, all pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack on November 8, 2021.

No mitigation on behalf of the defendants was heard after the judge told defending barrister Timothy Jacobs he was minded to impose suspended prison sentences upon each of the defendants.

Judge Richardson sentenced each defendant to four months of custody suspended for nine months with 150 hours of unpaid work.